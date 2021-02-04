Pad & Quill AirPods Max leather case now available to preorder priced at $130

Makers and designers of handcrafted leather goods Pad & Quill have this week unveiled their new Pad & Quill AirPods Max leather case, designed to accommodate Apple’s latest over-ear headphones. Priced at $129.95 the Apple AirPods Max leather case is now available to preorder and is available in chesnut or whiskey colours.

“When we set out to make a luxury case for these headphones we wanted to compliment the beautiful design with our natural PQ flare. So we started by thinking about how do we want to protect them, use them and even display them. Our AirPod Pro Max Case starts with gorgeous American full-grain leathers, then we line the interior with ballistic nylon cloth that includes a protective thick foam layer and center crush-resistant core column. The case is wrapped together with ultra-strong UV-resistant stitching and even includes hand-pounded copper rivets for additional strength. This is an AirPods Pro case that looks as handsome as it protects”

Features of the Pad & Quill AirPods Max leather case include:

– Includes Low Power Mode Magnet Array

– Handmade Leather Case and Desktop Stand!

– Designed Specifically for AirPods Max Headphones

– Ballistic Nylon Interior Lining

– Interior Pocket For Charging Brick and Cable

– Soft American Full Grain Leather

– UV-resistant Nylon Stitching

– Includes Full Zipper Closure and Access for Charging in Case

– Dimensions: 9in x 11 in x 1.5in

– Weight: 12oz

“The AirPods Max slides easily into our case with the ballistic nylon interior cloth. This material is both cleanable and durable. A bonus feature is two magnets hidden deep inside the case that automatically put the AirPods Max into low power mode when storing! We’ve even included a large interior pocket for your cord and power block along with an opening at the bottom for charging your headphones while in the case. “

The Airpods Max Leather Case by Pad & Quill offers ‘luxury protection’, great utility, and even includes a built-in stand for the headphones. The case has a 25 Year Leather Warranty and 30 Day Money Back Promise.

Source : Mac Rumours : Pad & Quill

