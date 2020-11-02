OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 lands on the OnePlus 8T

Oneplus has released a new version of their OxygenOS for their OnePlus 8T smartphone, OxygenOS 11.0.2., the update mainly comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

The new OxygenOS 11.0.2.3for the OnePlus 8T fixes a couple of stability issues and a few bugs, you can see exactly what it includes in the update below.



Changelog

System Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Bluetooth Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency Improved connection stability

Gallery Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo

Network Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity



You can fin out more information about the new OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 software update for the OnePlus 8T over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

