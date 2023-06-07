G.SKILL Overclocking World Cup 2023 Grand Finals



G.SKILL the renowned brand in the realm of performance overclock memory and PC components, recently announced the victor of the Overclocking World Cup 2023 Grand Finals. The coveted title of OC Champion 2023 was claimed by Seby9123 from the United States, reflecting his mastery of overclocking skills and prowess in the field.

The Journey to Victory

Over the span of three intense days of extreme overclock benchmarks, the finalists, including Seby9123, CENS, and Rauf, battled their way through the Live Qualifier Stage and entered the Grand Final Stage on June 2. The Grand Final round was a true test of overclocking prowess, comprising two maximum frequency challenges and three benchmarks with a CPU clock speed fixed at 7GHz.

The trials put the amazing overclock capability of the Intel Core i9-13900K processor on display and showcased the remarkable overclock skills of each Grand Final contestant. The intensity of the competition and the high stakes involved highlighted the commitment and dedication of these overclockers.

DDR5 frequency challenge

A key part of the competition was the maximum DDR5 memory frequency challenge, where G.SKILL provided the latest 24 GB DDR5 modules for the three finalists. All contestants managed to push the memory speed over DDR5-10000, but it was Seby9123 who took the lead, achieving an impressive speed of DDR5-11,158

This feat underscored the incredible overclock potential of the new G.SKILL 24 GB DDR5 memory modules and set a new standard in the industry. It’s a testament to the power of G.SKILL’s technology and the capabilities of their DDR5 modules.

2023 Overclocking Champion!

Emerging victorious, Seby9123 not only won the title of OC Champion but also a grand cash prize of $10,000 USD and a Kingpin Cooling ICON EXTREME V5 GPU LN2 pot. Under the pressure of a live stage and a worldwide audience, Seby9123 delivered multiple high benchmark scores within a strict time limit, exhibiting remarkable overclocking skills.

G.SKILL extended its gratitude to Intel, Kingpin Cooling, motherboard partners, G.SKILL master judges, HWBOT, and all the contestants of the Overclocking World Cup for their support and participation in this extreme overclocking competition.

For the technology enthusiasts among you who are curious about this riveting competition, keep an eye on the G.SKILL’s official platform for future events. Stay tuned for more updates on the exciting world of overclocking. After all, if the Overclocking World Cup 2023 Grand Finals was any indication, there are many more thrilling developments to come.



