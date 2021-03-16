Geeky Gadgets

Outriders launching directly onto Xbox Game Pass

Outriders XboxMicrosoft has confirmed that the new Outriders game will immediately launch onto the Xbox Game Pass subscription service and will be available from launch when it is release in a few weeks time on April 1st, 2021. Outriders offer players a cooperative role-playing third-person video game, developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. Offering both single and multiplayer modes the role-playing game will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

“Humanity’s efforts to colonize the alien planet, Enoch, went astray as the expedition team encountered a massive energy storm, known as “The Anomaly”, during their search for a mysterious signal—which may indicate hope for humanity’s future. The storm grants both Enoch’s inhabitants and the colonists superpowers.”

“Bulletstorm and Gears Judgment developers People Can Fly return with Outriders – an impressive looking shooter that crosses the generational divide… but how? In this video, Tom Morgan and John Linneman take a look at how the game runs on Xbox One X to gain context, but then transition quickly to see how the last-gen experience is boosted on the new wave of hardware.”

If you fancy trying out Outriders a demo is available to download directly from the Microsoft online store for free here.

Source : Eurogamer

