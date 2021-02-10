Outer Worlds Murder on Eridanos DLC expansion soon launching

Murder on Eridanos is the second half of the two-part expansion pass that is already available offering Peril on Gorgon is expected to be launched very soon as Take-Two’s fiscal year comes to an end on March 31st 2021. Previously Take-Two confirmed that the Outer Worlds Murder On Eridanos DLC would be launching before the end of this time with a Nintendo Switch version of the DLC coming sometime this calendar year. The Outer Worlds game available as part of the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription, however the DLC needs to be purchased separately although Game Pass subscribers to benefit from a small discount.

“The Outer Worlds is an action role-playing video game featuring a first-person perspective. In the early stages of the game, the player can create their own character and unlock a ship, which acts as the game’s central hub space. Though the player cannot control their ship directly, it serves as a fast travel point to access different areas in the game and acts as the player’s persistent inventory space.”

Murder on Eridanos for The Outer Worlds is the second DLC of the game and introduces new missions on the planet of Eridanos, where you’ll meet new NPCs, discover state-of-the-art Weapons and Armor, as well as enjoy the latest Quests where new secrets are waiting to be discovered. Players can purchase the Murder on Eridanos DLC for $14.99 individually, or purchase the expansion pass for $24.99 which also includes the Peril on Gorgon DLC.

As soon as more details are announced on a confirmed release date for the new Outer Worlds Murder on Eridanos expansion which will be available to play on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch we will keep you up to speed as always. The Outer Worlds is an action role-playing game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Private Division

Source : Gamespot

