Wolf and Grizzly versatile outdoor cooker system

Campers, adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts looking for a small compact yet versatile outdoor cooker and cooking system may be interested in a new solution created by Wolf and Grizzly. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 1000 backers raising over $200,000 with still 21 days remaining.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about each component of the Wolf and Grizzly outdoor cooking system. Early bird pledges are available from $129 offering a saving of $40 off the recommended retail price and providing everything you need to enjoy outdoor cooking.

“This is our third Kickstarter and we learned many lessons from our previous projects. While each project comes with its own unique set of challenges, we’re extremely confident in our ability to deliver Cook Set and other rewards to our backers.”

“The design of Cook Set has been near finalized and is in the latest pre-production stages. We’re currently in the “perfecting” stage as there is no detail too small to ignore. Cook Set’s case design is also being finalized. Given the experience level of our team and partners, as well as our progress, risk is incredibly low. While we are very confident in meeting our deadlines and are diligently working towards them, we wanted to make sure it was mentioned.”

Source : Kickstarter

