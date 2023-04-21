Original sealed iPhone gets unboxed (Video)

The first iPhone launched in the USA in June of 2007, an original sealed iPhone is worth a lot more than they were sold fopr back in 2007, some have sold for up to $65,000, and the one featured below sold for $40,000.

The video below from Marques Brownlee features an original, sealed iPhone that he purchased at an auction for $40,000 and we get to see the handset being unboxed, which will instantly devalue the device considerably.

The original iPhone launched 16 years ago and the handset came with a 3.5 inch TFT display that features a resolution of 480 x 320 pixels, it features a 412 MHz ARM processor, and the first handset that launched had 4GB of storage. Apple also launched more models with 8GB and 16GB of storage, the handset also featured a 1400 mAh battery.

The handset also came with a single 2-megapixel camera on the back, there was no camera on the front of the device and it did not feature an app store, it only had the apps that were installed on the device.

It is interesting to see the original sealed iPhone being unboxed 16 years after the device launched, I remember buying my first iPhone in the UK back in 2007 when it launched here in November, the device was totally different from all other mobile phones available on the market at the time.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee





