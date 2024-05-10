Opula smart coffee table with hidden computer and screen inside

The Opula PC Coffee Table is not just a piece of furniture; it’s a unique idea that seamlessly blends a coffee table together with a way of keeping a computer close at hand it hidden from view when not in use. Imagine having the power to transform your living room or office with just a touch of a button. Whether you’re immersed in a high-stakes project or unwinding with a movie, the Opula adapts to your needs, providing a versatile and intelligent solution that enhances your everyday life.

PC Coffee Table

One of the standout features of the Opula PC coffee table is its adaptability to your lifestyle. With auto-adjustable height settings, you can effortlessly transition from a relaxed evening at home to a productive work session. Picture yourself lounging on your sofa, the table set at a comfortable 20.07 inches, creating the perfect atmosphere for a cozy night in. Then, when duty calls, a simple command raises the table to a more elevated 29.5 inches, providing an ideal workspace for your laptop, documents, or creative projects. This flexibility makes the Opula an excellent choice for any setting, be it your living room, home office, or studio, as it seamlessly adapts to your needs and preferences.

First-come, first-served early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $999 or £799 (depending on current exchange rates). But the Opula is more than just a height-adjustable table; it’s a tech-enhanced marvel that brings your digital world to life. Imagine having a stunning 27-inch 4K HD screen at your fingertips, tilting up to 75 degrees to provide the perfect viewing angle.

Whether you’re presenting a groundbreaking idea to clients, watching a thrilling movie, or exploring your favorite video content, the clarity and detail of the Opula’s screen will leave you in awe. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Mini-PC, this smart coffee table is not just a furniture piece but a powerhouse of productivity, ready to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

Opula Coffee Table Hides a PC Inside

As you explore the Opula further, you’ll discover that its design and mobility are just as impressive as its technological features. The stylish red oak tabletop and sturdy aluminum corners create a sleek and modern aesthetic that complements any interior design. But the Opula isn’t just a pretty face; it’s built to last, withstanding the test of time and the rigors of daily use. And when you need to rearrange your space or move the table to a different room, the built-in wheels make it a breeze. No more struggling with heavy furniture or risking damage to your floors; the Opula glides effortlessly, allowing you to create the perfect setup in any environment.

Connectivity and organization are key in today’s fast-paced world, and the Opula has you covered. With a built-in Type-C port, you can charge your Apple devices without the hassle of extra cables cluttering your space. Say goodbye to the frustration of searching for a charger or tripping over tangled wires; the Opula keeps your devices powered up and ready to go. And when it comes to storage, this smart coffee table has you covered. Ample built-in compartments provide the perfect place to tuck away your iPads, board games, remote controls, and other essentials, keeping your living space tidy and organized. No more scattered items or cluttered tabletops; the Opula helps you maintain a clean and inviting environment.

Opula Specifications

Assuming that the Opula funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the Opula coffee table computer project watch the promotional video below.

But the Opula isn’t just about visual appeal and functionality; it’s also designed to enhance your audio experience and create the perfect ambiance. Imagine hosting a movie night with friends or enjoying a casual get-together with family, and having the Opula’s dual high-quality speakers fill the room with rich, immersive sound.

No need for additional speakers or complicated setups; the Opula delivers superior audio quality that improves any occasion. And when the sun sets and you want to create a soothing atmosphere, the ambient LED lighting of the Opula comes into play. Soft, adjustable hues create a warm and inviting glow, setting the mood for relaxation, conversation, or even a romantic evening.

As you consider the specifications of the Opula PC Coffee Table, you’ll realize that every detail has been carefully crafted to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. From the height adjustability that ranges from 20.07 inches to 29.5 inches, to the stunning 27-inch 4K HD screen that tilts up to 75 degrees, every feature is designed to provide maximum versatility and comfort.

AMD Ryzen 7

The AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Mini-PC ensures lightning-fast performance, while the Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and Type-C port keep you connected and charged. The dual high-quality speakers deliver immersive audio, and the red oak tabletop and aluminum corners create a sleek and durable design. And with additional features like a water-resistant top, ambient LED lighting, and ample storage space, the Opula is equipped to handle anything life throws your way.

So why settle for an ordinary coffee table when you can have a game-changer like the Opula? Whether you’re a designer seeking inspiration, an architect looking for innovative solutions, or simply someone who loves staying ahead of the curve, the Opula Smart Coffee Table is designed with you in mind. Embrace the future of furniture and redefine your living and workspaces with a piece that seamlessly blends technology, design, and functionality. With the Opula, you’re not just investing in a table; you’re investing in a lifestyle that values innovation, adaptability, and style. So go ahead, make a statement, and elevate your space with the Opula Smart Coffee Table – the epitome of modern living.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and operational specifications for the coffee table computer, jump over to the official Opula crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



