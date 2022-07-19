Oppo Reno 8 Pro launches globally

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite smartphone launched in Europe back in June and now another handset in the range is launching, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

The new Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched in China in May and now Oppo has decided to launch the handset globally.

The new handset comes with 6.17 inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 pixels, the display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 mobile processor and the handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device does not feature a microSD card slot.

Other specifications on the new Reno 8 Pro smartphone include a 4500 mAh battery and 80W fast charging. This is capable of charging the handset to 45 percent in 10 minutes and 100 percent in 31 minutes.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixle macro camera.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals