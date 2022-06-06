Geeky Gadgets

Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G launched in Europe

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in Europe, the Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G, the handset comes with similar specifications to the Reno7 Lite 5G.

The new Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

There is also a microSD card slot if you need some extra storage. The handset features a 6.43-inch display that has a 60Hz refresh rate and comes with a Full HD+ resolution.

The Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G  comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, there are also two 2-megapixel cameras on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The new Reno8 Lite smartphone also comes with a 4500 mAh battery that features 33W fast charging, the handset will be available in a choice of two different colors, Comic Black and Rainbow Spectrum. The device will retail for €429 and it will go on sale in Spain later this month, it is expected to be made available to more countries in Europe.

