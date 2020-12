Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G spotted on TENAA

The new Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G smartphone was recently spotted on TENAA which is China’s equivalent of the FCC, this suggests that the handset could launch soon.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device will come with a 2.8GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB or 12GB of RAM, there will also be 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G will feature a 4500 mAh battery and Android 11, plus a 32 megapixel main front camera and a quad camera setup on the back.

The rear quad camera with include a 50 megapixel, 16 megapixel, 13 megapixel and a 2 megapixel cameras. The handset is expected to be made official this month.

Source MyFixGuide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more