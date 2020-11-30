Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G appears on TENAA

The new Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to launch some time soon and now the handset have been spotted on TENAA.

TENAA is basically the Chinese equivalent of the FCC, so this suggests that the handset could be launching shortly.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.55 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will also come with a Dimensity 1000+ mobile processor and 8GB of RAM.

Other rumored specifications for the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G include a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls and four rear cameras.

The four rear cameras will include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel secondary camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. The device will come with Android 11 and ColorOS 11.

There will apparently also be a non Pro model of the handset, both devices are rumored to launch some time soon.

Source GSM Arena

