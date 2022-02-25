Oppo Pad tablet gets official

As well as the new Oppo Find X5 smartphones, Oppo also launched a new Android tablet, the Oppo Pad, and the device comes with an 11 inch LCD display.

The display on the new Oppo tablet features a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and it also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device also comes with two different storage options which are 128GB or 256GB.

There is no microSD card slot on the new Oppo Pad tablet, the device comes with an 8300 mAh battery and it also features 33W fast charging. The tablet comes with Oppo’s ColorOS software which is based on Google’s Android 11 OS.

The device also comes with an optional Oppo Pencil Stylus that attaches to the tablets with magnets and it can charge wirelessly from the device.

On the back of this new Android tablet, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for taking photos and videos. On the front of the tablet, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new Oppo Pad will start at CNY 2,299 which is about $363 and the Oppo Pencil Stylus will retail for CNY 399 which is about $63.

