Oppo Pad Air review

The Oppo Pad Air tablet is designed to be a budget-friendly Android tablet that comes with a wide range of features for a reasonable price. The device offers a well-rounded experience for users looking for a balance between performance, features, and affordability.

The tablet comes with a tablet has a unique design with a textured back panel on one side and a smooth finish on the other, the tablet also feels slim and light, it is under 7mm thick and weighs in at just 440g. Let’s delve into the specifics to understand why this tablet is one you should consider when looking for a new tablet, the tablet retails for £239 in the UK.

Display

Starting with the display, the Oppo Pad Air boasts a 10.36-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels. This translates to a pixel density of 225 ppi, which is more than adequate for most tasks, from web browsing to video streaming. While it doesn’t offer a high refresh rate, the 60Hz panel is still smooth enough for everyday use.

The IPS technology ensures that you get wide viewing angles and vibrant colors, making it a pleasure to use for both work and entertainment. The display is sharp and vibrant, with good viewing angles and color reproduction. It is also bright enough to be used outdoors, even in some direct sunlight.

Performance

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. While not the most powerful chipset on the market, it offers a balanced performance that can handle multitasking, light gaming, and general productivity tasks with ease. Coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, this device provides a smooth and responsive user experience. The tablet’s performance is good for everyday tasks such as browsing the web, watching videos, and playing light games. The Oppo Pad Air has a quad-speaker setup that is Dolby Atmos certified, providing a surround sound experience for movies and games.

Storage

The Oppo Pad Air comes in two storage variants: 64GB and 128 GB. This provides flexibility for users to choose based on their storage needs. Whether you’re a casual user who mainly streams content or someone who likes to store a lot of files locally, there’s an option for you. The model we tested in this review came with 64GB of storage. If you need some extra storage then the built-in microSD card slot will be helpful as it can take up to a 512GB card, which should be more than enough storage for the majority of users.

Camera

The tablet features an 8MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. While tablets are generally not the go-to device for photography, these cameras are more than capable of video conferencing and occasional photos and videos.

Battery Life

One of the standout features is the 7100mAh battery, which offers excellent longevity. Whether you’re using the tablet for work, watching videos, or browsing the web, you can expect a full day’s use out of a single charge, which is a significant advantage. In my testing, I was able to get over 10 hours of screen-on time on a single charge, this means that you can easily use the tablet all day long without having to worry about running out of battery. It comes with USB-C charging and it supports fast charging.

Operating System

The device runs on ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a vast ecosystem of apps from the Google Play Store. The software experience is smooth, with useful customization options and features that enhance usability. This tablet is expected to receive the Android 14 software update in the future.

Additional Specifications

The tablet’s dimensions and weight make it highly portable and comfortable to hold for extended periods. At 245.08 x 162.52 x 6.94 mm and weighing just 440g, it’s easy to carry around. The 10.2-inch display is the ideal size for most tasks and is great for watching movies and playing light games, the size makes it portable and easy to use without sacrificing usability.

Connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 are robust and reliable. The inclusion of various sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and magnetometer add to the device’s versatility, enabling a range of applications beyond the basics.

Conclusion

In summary, the Oppo Pad Air is a well-engineered tablet that offers a balanced set of features at a reasonable price point. Its strong display, capable performance, flexible storage options, and robust battery life make it an excellent choice for a wide range of users. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or someone who wants a reliable tablet for media consumption, the Oppo Pad Air has a lot to offer for a reasonable price. The tablet retails for £239 in the UK although it is currently available directly from Oppo for £199 at the time of writing, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Oppo