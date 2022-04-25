Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Oppo K10 Pro and K10 5G smartphones unveiled

By

Oppo K10 Pro

Oppo has launched two new smartphones in China, the Oppo K10 Pro and the Oppo K10 5G, the two handsets have slightly different specifications.

The Oppo K10 Pro comes with a 6.62-inch display that features a 102Hz refresh rate and it comes with an FHD+ resolution.

The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and you can choose from either 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

The device also comes with 128GB or 256GB of included storage and it features a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for video chat, on the rear, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, which can charge the device to 100 percent in 31 minutes.

The Oppo K10 comes with a 6.59-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 mobile processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Plus 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The handset comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The Oppo K10 pro will retail for CNY 2,499 which is about $385 and the K10 5G starts at CNY 1,999 which is about $310.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets