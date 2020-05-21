Oppo Find X2 Pro gets durability tested (Video)

The Oppo Finnd X2 Pro launched recently, we have already seen a hands on video of the device and now we get to find out how durable the handset is.

Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the new Oppo Find X2 Pro through a number of tests, this includes a bend test, burn test and of course a scratch test.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video then display on the device starts to get scratches at level 6 and there are deeper scratches at levels 7, this is in line with the majority of the handsets on the market today.

In the burn test there is no permanent damage to the device and it also does fine in the bend test with no permanent damage.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals