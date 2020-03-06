Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro get official

The new Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones are now official and the handsets both have similar specifications.

They both feature a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, they also come with ColorOS 7.1 which is based on the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10.

The Oppo Find X comes with a Snapdragon 865 and 12GB of RAM plus 256GB of storage, it does not offer expandable storage.

The handset has a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls on the back there are three rear cameras, the include a 48 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 13 megapixel telephoto camera. It also comes with a 4200 mAh battery and 65W charging.

The Oppo Find X Pro has slightly different specifications, the devices have the same displays and processor, this handset has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The cameras are different and include the same 48 megapixel main camera, although it does feature a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 13 megapixel telephoto camera. On the front there is also a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies. This device comes with a 4260 mAh battery and 65W fast charging. There are no details on pricing for either device as yet.

Source & Image Credit: GSM Arena

