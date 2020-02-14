Oppo Find X2 Pro spotted on Geekbench

A new smartphone from Oppo has been benchmarked, the Oppp Find X2 Pro and the handset recently appeared on Geekbench.

The Oppo Find X2 is listed on Geekbench with the model number OPPO CPH2025 and the device is listed with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The handset is also listed with 12GB of RAM and Android 10, those are the only details that have been revealed by the benchmark listing so far.

The Find X2 Pro is rumored to come with a QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it will apparently come with a 48 megapixel camera and 65W fast charging. As soon as we get some more information about the handset we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals