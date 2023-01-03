Oppo Find N2 shown off at MWC 2023

The Oppo Find N2 was made official earlier this month and now the handset is being shown off at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.8 inch folding display with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

OPPO is today showcasing a range of its latest innovative technologies at Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC2023). During the event, OPPO is not only demonstrating a selection of flagship devices including the pocketable OPPO Find N2 Flip, but is also introducing a number of industry-leading innovations based on its four Smart Initiatives – smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning, such as OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, OPPO Zero-Power Tag, MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, OHealth H1 family health monitor, OPPO Air Glass 2 and more. By delivering enhanced, connected experiences through these virtuous innovations, OPPO is reinforcing its position as a future-focused company that seeks to unlock new possibilities for smart living.

The Find N2 Flip is the best flip phone on the market today. Measuring 3.26 inches, Find N2 Flip’s cover screen is the largest of any flip phone currently available, making everything smarter and easier to do. Its 50MP main camera, MariSilicon X NPU and Hasselblad imaging system combine to deliver a professional camera experience. Equipped with the New Generation Flexion Hinge, Find N2 Flip supports multi-angle FlexForm mode, allowing the screen to be set at any angle between 45-110 degrees. Thanks to the new Flexion Hinge, the crease of Find N2 Flip remains unobtrusive even with long-term use. The Find N2 Flip also comes with a massive 4,300mAh battery and 44W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, making it the first flip to comfortably last a full day of typical use.

You can find out more information about the new Oppo Find N2 Flip over at Oppo at the link below.

Source Oppo





