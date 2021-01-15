Oppo A93 5G smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the Oppo A93 5G smartphone for some time, the handset is now official and it comes with a 6.5 in ch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo A93 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM, there are two storage options 128 or 256GB.

If you need more storage there is also a microSD card slot which takes up to a 256GB card and it comes with a range of cameras.

The handset features a front facing 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel monochrome camera.

The new Oppo A93 5G also features a 5,000 mAh battery and it will retail for SNY 1,999 which is about $310 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

