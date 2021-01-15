Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Oppo A93 5G smartphone gets official

By

Oppo A93 5G

We have been hearing rumors about the Oppo A93 5G smartphone for some time, the handset is now official and it comes with a 6.5 in ch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo A93 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM, there are two storage options 128 or 256GB.

If you need more storage there is also a microSD card slot which takes up to a 256GB card and it comes with a range of cameras.

The handset features a front facing 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel monochrome camera.

The new Oppo A93 5G also features a 5,000 mAh battery and it will retail for SNY 1,999 which is about $310 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.