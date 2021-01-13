OPPO A93 5G launching January 15th

It looks like Oppo are launching a new smartphone this week, the OPPO A93 5G, the handset is coming this Friday the 15th of January.

The OPPO A93 5G is rumored to come with a 6.5 ionch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

The device will apparently feature an 8 megapixel front facing camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back there will be a triple camera setup with a 48 megapixel main camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The new OPPO A93 5G will come in a choice of colors including Aurora, Dazzling Black, Elegant Silver and it will retail for around $340.

Source MyFixGuide

