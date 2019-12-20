Oppo A91 smartphone gets official

Oppo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Oppo A91 and the handset comes with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

The device comes with a Helio P70 mobile processor and it also feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The handset comes with Android 9.0 and ColorOS 61. and it has a 4000 mAh battery and 30W fat charging, there is also a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixels, 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel camera.

The Oppo A91 will go on sale for CNY 1,999 which is about $285 and it will be available from the 26th of December.

Source GSM Arena

