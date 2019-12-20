Oppo A8 entry level smartphone revealed

We have another new smartphone from Oppo today, the Oppo A8 which is an entry level Android device that comes with a 6.5 inch IPS display with a HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Helio P35 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then the device also features a microSD card slot, it comes with a 4230 mAh battery, Android Pie and ColorOS 6.1.

The Oppo A8 features a range of camera, on the rear of the device there are three cameras, one 12 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The handset will go on sale on the 26th of December and it will retail for CNY 1,199 which is about $170 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals