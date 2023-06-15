OPPO A78 5G smartphone luanched in the UK

Oppo has announced it is launching a new smartphone in the UK, the OPPO A78 5G and the handset comes with a MediTek Deimensity 700 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 50 megapixel main camera, and more.

The new OPPO A78will be available in the UK from Oppo direct and also from EE and the handset will set you back £219, you can see more details about the device and its features below.

OPPO today announced the launch of the new entry-level 5G smartphone, the A78 5G in the United Kingdom. Featuring 33W SUPERVOOC TM and a 5,000mAh large battery, the OPPO A78 5G delivers improvements in battery and charging to deliver a premium smartphone experience at an affordable price. Through enhancements in both hardware and software, the A78 5G brings all-round smooth performance alongside upgraded camera and entertainment features, all at a lower price. Housed in a trendy design featuring the iconic OPPO Glowing Black, the A78 5G also comes equipped with ColorOS 13, providing convenient and efficient features in a fashion-forward device.

With 33W SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charge, the A78 5G’s long-lasting 5,000mAh battery can be charged to 100% in 67 minutes and provides users with up to 22.85 hours’ worth of phone calls on a full charge. While out and about in the Great British Summertime, there won’t be any worries about battery life.

The A78 5G also includes a series of All-Day AI Power Saving features to help users intelligently manage their battery performance and boost overall battery life. Among these, Super Power Saving mode saves battery for emergency needs, while Super Night Standby learns user sleeping patterns to limit power consumption to just 2% during a single night.

You can find out more details about the new OPPO A78 5G smartphone over at Oppo at the link below, the handset is now available to buy from Oppo and also from mobile carrier EE in the UK.

Source Oppo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals