OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router Launched by Banana Pi & OpenWrt Community

The OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router, a collaborative creation by Banana Pi and the OpenWrt community, marks a significant advancement in wireless technology. This innovative router, powered by MediaTek’s MT7981B (Filogic 820) SoC, is designed to deliver exceptional performance and connectivity. With its dual-band WiFi 6 capabilities, the OpenWrt One ensures robust and reliable internet access, making it an ideal choice for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Key Takeaways

  • Collaborative creation by Banana Pi and OpenWrt community.
  • Powered by MediaTek’s MT7981B (Filogic 820) SoC.
  • Dual-band WiFi 6 with 2×2 2.4 GHz and 3×3 5 GHz connectivity.
  • 1 GB DDR4 RAM and 256 MB SPI NAND flash storage.
  • Includes 16 MB of additional protected storage for system backup.
  • Features 1x Gigabit RJ45 and 1x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports.
  • Equipped with 1x USB 2.0 Type-A host port and 1x USB Type-C port.
  • Priced at approximately $132 on AliExpress.

The OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. Designed with input from the OpenWrt open-source community and MediaTek, this router is equipped with a dual-core Cortex-A53 processor running at 1.3 GHz. It features 1 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 MB of SPI NAND flash storage, ensuring smooth and efficient operation. The router’s dual-band WiFi 6 capabilities, powered by the MediaTek MT7976C chipset, provide seamless connectivity with 2×2 2.4 GHz and 3×3 5 GHz options.

Connectivity and Expansion Options

The OpenWrt One is not just about wireless connectivity; it also offers a range of wired options. It features 1x Gigabit RJ45 and 1x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, providing high-speed internet access for wired devices. Additionally, the router includes 1x USB 2.0 Type-A host port and 1x USB Type-C port, allowing for easy connection of peripherals and expansion modules. The integrated M.2 2230/2242 NVMe PCIe 2×1 ports enable users to add external storage, enhancing the router’s versatility.

Pricing and Availability

The OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router is now available for purchase, with a retail price of approximately $132. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for those seeking a high-performance router without breaking the bank. The router’s availability on a popular platform like AliExpress ensures easy access for customers worldwide.

Beyond its impressive specifications, the OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router offers several additional features that enhance its functionality. It includes a MikroBUS socket for expansion modules, a console via USB-C port or 3-pin header, and a 10-pin JTAG/SWD header for the main SoC. The router also supports RTC onboard, with a battery backup holder for a CR1220 coin-cell, ensuring reliable timekeeping even during power outages.

For those interested in exploring further, the OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router’s design and features may lead to curiosity about other technological advancements in the realm of open-source hardware and software. The collaboration between Banana Pi and the OpenWrt community highlights the potential for innovation when diverse groups come together to create innovative solutions.

