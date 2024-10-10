OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router Launched by Banana Pi & OpenWrt Community

The OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router, a collaborative creation by Banana Pi and the OpenWrt community, marks a significant advancement in wireless technology. This innovative router, powered by MediaTek’s MT7981B (Filogic 820) SoC, is designed to deliver exceptional performance and connectivity. With its dual-band WiFi 6 capabilities, the OpenWrt One ensures robust and reliable internet access, making it an ideal choice for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Key Takeaways Collaborative creation by Banana Pi and OpenWrt community.

Powered by MediaTek’s MT7981B (Filogic 820) SoC.

Dual-band WiFi 6 with 2×2 2.4 GHz and 3×3 5 GHz connectivity.

1 GB DDR4 RAM and 256 MB SPI NAND flash storage.

Includes 16 MB of additional protected storage for system backup.

Features 1x Gigabit RJ45 and 1x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports.

Equipped with 1x USB 2.0 Type-A host port and 1x USB Type-C port.

Priced at approximately $132 on AliExpress.

OpenWrt One

The OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. Designed with input from the OpenWrt open-source community and MediaTek, this router is equipped with a dual-core Cortex-A53 processor running at 1.3 GHz. It features 1 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 MB of SPI NAND flash storage, ensuring smooth and efficient operation. The router’s dual-band WiFi 6 capabilities, powered by the MediaTek MT7976C chipset, provide seamless connectivity with 2×2 2.4 GHz and 3×3 5 GHz options.

Connectivity and Expansion Options

The OpenWrt One is not just about wireless connectivity; it also offers a range of wired options. It features 1x Gigabit RJ45 and 1x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, providing high-speed internet access for wired devices. Additionally, the router includes 1x USB 2.0 Type-A host port and 1x USB Type-C port, allowing for easy connection of peripherals and expansion modules. The integrated M.2 2230/2242 NVMe PCIe 2×1 ports enable users to add external storage, enhancing the router’s versatility.

Pricing and Availability

The OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router is now available for purchase, with a retail price of approximately $132. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for those seeking a high-performance router without breaking the bank. The router’s availability on a popular platform like AliExpress ensures easy access for customers worldwide.

Beyond its impressive specifications, the OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router offers several additional features that enhance its functionality. It includes a MikroBUS socket for expansion modules, a console via USB-C port or 3-pin header, and a 10-pin JTAG/SWD header for the main SoC. The router also supports RTC onboard, with a battery backup holder for a CR1220 coin-cell, ensuring reliable timekeeping even during power outages.

For those interested in exploring further, the OpenWrt One WiFi 6 Router’s design and features may lead to curiosity about other technological advancements in the realm of open-source hardware and software. The collaboration between Banana Pi and the OpenWrt community highlights the potential for innovation when diverse groups come together to create innovative solutions.



