OpenBook project receiving CircuitPython programming support

Via Twitter Joey Castillo has announced that his fantastic e-reader OpenBook project is currently in the process of receiving support for CircuitPython programming. “Today’s second project: @CircuitPython support for the #OpenBook! It’s not 100% there yet — I have yet to get the screen working as board.DISPLAY — but I can create it in main and it “just works” with @tannewt’s IL0398 driver. This feels like a big step.”

“The Open Book aims to be a simple device that anyone with a soldering iron can build for themselves. The Open Book should be comprehensible: the reader should be able to look at it and understand, at least in broad strokes, how it works. It should be extensible, so that a reader with different needs can write code and add accessories that make the book work for them. It should be global, supporting readers of books in all the languages of the world. Most of all, it should be open, so that anyone can take this design as a starting point and use it to build a better book.”

“CircuitPython is a programming language designed to simplify experimenting and learning to code on low-cost microcontroller boards. It makes getting started easier than ever with no upfront desktop downloads needed. Once you get your board set up, open any text editor, and get started editing code. It’s that simple.”

More information about the CircuitPython programming language support and the OpenBook project jump over to GitHub.

Source: Adafruit : OpenBook

