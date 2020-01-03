Kobol Helios64 open source NAS from $189

Kobol developers and creators of the Helios64 open source NAS have this week confirmed that preorders will start next week with a delivery date set for March 2020. The Helios64 NAS has been designed to provide an open alternative network attached storage (NAS) system that includes both open hardware and open source software.

The Helios64 NAS capable of accepting 5 hard drives or SSDs will be priced at $295 or $285 if you preorder before March 2020. Thanks to its open source design if you would prefer to build your own case you can purchase the motherboard separately for $189. The NAS motherboard includes a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor supported by 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 16GB of eMMC 5.1 storage for the operating system and applications enabling you to build your very own custom NAS storage system at an affordable price.

Features and specifications of the Kobol Helios64 open source NAS motherboard include :

5 x SATA 3.0 connectors

M.2 SATA slot

1 x 2.5 Gbe Ethernet jack

1 x Gigabit Ethernet jack

1 x USB Type-C port

3 x USB 3.0 ports

microSD card reader

Built-in UPS (uninterruptible power supply)

Dual DC input

IO interfaces including GPIO, I2C, SPI, and UART

2 x PWM fan connectors

“This is our new take on the best ARM based single-board-computer for a NAS solution. Compare to Helios4 this new board offers improvements on every single key aspects : more computing power with ARM 64-bit Hexacore SoC, larger and faster memory with 4GB of LPDDR4, more storage capacity with 5x SATA 3.0 ports, faster throughput with Multi-Gigabit 2.5Gbe Ethernet, wider options with Display Port and Direct-Attached-Storage modes support, and finally safer with a built-in UPS. This is definitively a very unique board which offers built-in features you won’t find in any other product.”

For more details on the motherboard case and complete NAS system jump over to the Kobol website by following the link below

Source: Kobol : Liliputing

