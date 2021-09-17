OneUI 4.0 beta brings eSIM support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung recently released their OneUI 4.0 beta for their Galaxy S21 range of smartphones. This new beta brings support for eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra devices.

The new feature has been made available in the US and Europe and that it means it can be used with an eSIM card if you are running this new software.

With One UI 4, users get customization options at every turn. A wealth of theme options let the users adjust the look and functionality of their device, giving them tools to configure their home screens, icons, notifications, wallpapers and much more. Plus, redesigned, upgraded widgets offer deep customization — from visibility to appearance. Users also get convenient access to a more robust and diverse array of emojis all in one place, so they can effortlessly navigate their options to enjoy richer communication experiences.

The new One UI 4 also brings enhanced privacy and protection functions that make it easier for users to understand exactly how their data are being used to customize their settings and deliver a more personalized mobile experience. Indicators alert users to app camera and microphone usage, so they can instantly disable permissions if they don’t want to grant access. One UI 4 also expands on Android 12’s permission options, allowing users to view their permissions history from the last seven days, not just the last 24 hours. They can also check the current data usage of both their permissions and their apps.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung OneUI 4.0 beta which is based on Android 21 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung, Android Authority

