OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications leaked

It looks like we have some information on a new OnePlus smartphone, some specifications have leaked on the new OnePlus Nord CE 3.

The new Nord CE 3 smartphone will apparently come with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage it will also come with a microSD card slot, and it will feature a 5,000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 smartphone, there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is rumored to be a 108-megapixel main camera plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The device will come with Android 13 and OxygenOS.

As yet we do not have any details on exactly when the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 smartphone will launch, as soon as we get details on a release date, we woll let you know.

Source 91 Mobiles, GSM Arena





