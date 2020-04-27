OnePlus is laying off staff in the UK, Germany and France

OnePlus launched their new OnePlus 8 range of smartphones earlier this month and now it has been revealed that the company is laying off some staff in Europe.

According to a recent report by Engadget, the company will be downsizing its staff in the UK, Germany and France.

This i apparently nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak but instead part of the company’s normal restructuring. You can see a statement that was given to Engadget by OnePlus below.

“Europe is a very important market for us and has been since the beginning of OnePlus,” the spokesperson told Engadget. “We’re doing some strategic restructuring in Europe, and in fact are even hiring in the region.”

It is not clear as yet exactly how many staff OnePlus are laying off in France, Germany and the UK and what impact this will have on their European business.

