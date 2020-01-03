OnePlus ConceptOne smartphone teased ahead of CES

OnePlus will be showing off a new concept smartphone at CES next week, the OnePlus Concept One and now we have some more details about the device.

The company posted a teaser video on Twitter which you can see below and it appears to have a camera that can disappear.

We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2020

This looks very interesting and we can’t wait to find out more details about this new concept smartphone from OnePlus, we will have more details at CES 2020 next week.

Source OnePlus / Twitter

