OnePlus Band fitness tracker gets official

Last week we heard some rumors about the new OnePlus Band fitness tracker and now the device has been made official.

The OnePlus Band comes with a 1.1 AMOLED display and it has a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels, and it comes with a range of sensors and fitness trackers.

The device comes with a battery that will last up to 14 days and it will have up to 37 different watch faces to choose from, five can be stored on the device at once.

The new OnePlus Band will come in a choice of three colors, Black, Navy and Tangerine Gray and it will retail for INR 2,799, although at launch it will be available for INR 2,499.

