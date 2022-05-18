OnePlus Ace Racing edition smartphone launched

OnePlus has launched a new smartphone, the OnePlus Ace Racing edition, and the handset comes with a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display.

The display has a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor and it comes with three RAM and storage options.

You can choose from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus Ace Racing edition does not feature a microSD card slot, the handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

The three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

The new OnePlus Ace Racing comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 67W fast charging which can charge the handset to 80% in just 29 minutes.

The handset will be available in a choice of two colors, blue and black and pricing for the device will start at CNY 2000 which is about$300 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

