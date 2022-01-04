OnePlus 9RT to launch globally this month

The OnePlus 9RT smartphone launched in China back in October and now it looks like OnePlus is launching the handset globally.

The new OnePlus smartphone will apparently launch globally this month, OnePlus India posted a tweet with some more code which you can see below.

When the morse code is translated it says ‘OnePlus 9RT’ so this is a hint to the global launch of the smartphone which should happen this month.

As a reminder, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset features a 6.62 inch AMOLED display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels.

Other specifications on the OnePlus 9RT include a front-facing 16-megapixel camera for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

The new OnePlus device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 64W fast charging. This will charge the device to 100 percent an impressive 29 minutes.

As soon as we get some information on exactly when OnePlus will be launching their latest smartphone globally, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals