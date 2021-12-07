OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro gets OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus has announced that it has released a software update for its OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones, the update is OxygenOS 12 and it is based on Google’s Android 12 OS.

The new OxygenOS 12 and Android 12 software bring a range of new features to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones.

We are thrilled to announce we have successfully started the rollout of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices. This update has reached a few users already and will continue to roll out incrementally.

Along with the improvements Android 12 brings – such as improved privacy features –, OxygenOS 12 comes with a slew of new features like a new Shelf with new cards and built-in OnePlus Scout, an improved Work-Life Balance mode that is now available to all our users, and a new Canvas AOD experience that opens the door to customization. For a more comprehensive list of the new features, check the changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work-Life Balance Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures



You can find out more details about the new Android 12 and OxygenOS 12 software update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals