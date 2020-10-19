OnePlus 8T smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new OnePlus 8T smartphone was made official last week and now w get to have a good look at the handset and some of its features in a new video from Unbox Therapy.

As a reminder the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset is equipped with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus 8T comes with a range of high end cameras, these include a front facing 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there is a quad camera setup, this includes a 48 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals