OnePlus 8 Pro with Snapdragon 865 gets benchmarked

The new OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone has recently been benchmarked, the handset popped up on Geekbench and this has revealed some of the handsets specifications.

The device is listed with the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and also 12GB of RAM, plus it is running Android 10.

The handset is listed on Geekbench with the model number GAILEI IN2023 and it posted a single core score of 4296 and a multi-core score of 12531.

The new OnePlus 8 is rumored to come with a 6.65 inch display and we are expecting it to get a number of upgrades over the OnePlus 7 range of handsets. We suspect we will here more information about the device at Mobile World Congress next month.

