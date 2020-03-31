OnePlus 8 and ONePlus 8 pPro to be announced April 14th (Video)

Yesterday we saw some leaked renders of the new OnePlus 8 smartphone and now OnePlus has confirmed that the handset will be made official on the 14th of April.

We are expecting to see two new models in the range, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, there are also rumors of a third ‘Lite’ model.

With the OnePlus 8 Series, we’re excited to introduce our most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever, combining blazing fast 5G capabilities, a newly engineered display with an incredible 120 Hz refresh rate and OnePlus’ signature powerful performance setup. No detail is too small for us, as OnePlus always strives to deliver the best user experience possible with our premium flagship devices.

OnePlus will be holding their press event online on the 14th of april 2020 and it will take place at 11AM EDT, 4 PM BST and 5 PM CEST, 8.30 PM IST you can find out more details about the event at the link below.

Source OnePlus

Image Credit: Winfuture

