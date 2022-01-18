OnePlus 6 and 6T will no longer get software support

The OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones launched back in 2018 and now OnePlus has announced the handsets will no longer get software support.

This means there will be no further software updates from the two handsets, you can see the official word from OnePlus below.

After 3 major updates and more than 3 years of updates, around 60 Closed Beta builds and over 30 Open Beta builds it’s now time to close a chapter and announce the end of OnePlus 6 and 6T official software support.

It was thanks to your constant support that we were able to constantly improve the software experience on these devices and we can’t thank you enough for your constant feedback. We would like to share a special word of appreciation to all the beta testers, that, since 2018, have been testing features before they would get released to the stable version. You played a huge role in optimizing OxygenOS to ensure an overall better experience.

Once again, we’d like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of you for the tremendous support along the way. None of this would be possible without you. We’ll continue to listen to your voice to build even better products in the future.

You can find out more information about the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones over at the OnePlus website at the link below.

Source OnePlus, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals