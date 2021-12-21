OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone launching in January

We have heard a number of rumors about the new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone and now it looks like the handset will be launching in January of 2022.

The news comes in a Weibo post from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who posted ‘see you in January’ which the hashtag ’10Pro’.

We heard previously that the new OnePlus flagship smartphone would come with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and it will come with a 120Hz refresh rate

The handset will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and it is expected to come with a range of RAM and storage options.

Rumors have suggested that the handset will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water protection and it will have a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging. It will also come with various high-end cameras with four on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 32-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the device, there will be a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two additional cameras.

So it looks like we will have more details on the new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone next month, it is expected to go on sale in China in January and more countries later on.

Source GSM Arena

Image Credit: @OnLeaks 91 Mobiles

