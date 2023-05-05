One UI 5 Watch to bring improved Health and Sleep tracking

Yesterday we heard about the new One UI Watch 5 for the Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches and now Samsung has revealed some more information on the software, it will include improved Sleep Tracking and improved Health Tracking.

The new One UI 5 Watch will be made available for all models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, you can see more details below about some of the new features coming in this software update.

Samsung has focused its efforts on three key elements for better sleep: understanding personal sleep patterns, building healthy habits and establishing a sleep-friendly environment. One UI 5 Watch delivers on these elements with an even more complete sleep experience.

The new Sleep Insights UI prominently displays the user’s sleep score to provide a clearer snapshot of the prior night’s rest, followed by related metrics like sleep phases, snoring hours and blood oxygen levels. In addition, Sleep Coaching — tailored around eight different sleep types2 — also becomes fully accessible directly on Galaxy Watch as well as a paired phone, making for a more convenient and motivational way for users to track their habits anytime, anywhere.

Personalized Heart Rate Zone has been added to Galaxy Watch’s various tailored running tools — including real-time running analysis and a customized interval training program. This new feature analyzes individual physical capabilities3 and sets five optimal workout intensity levels (warm-up, fat burn, cardio, hard-training and max. effort). This enables users to set their own goals based on their ability, from burning fat to high-impact cardio.

The new One UI Watch 5 is being released in beta and you can find out more information about the new software for the Samsung Galacy Watch range over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





