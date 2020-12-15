One UI 3.0 beta 2 lands on the Galaxy Note 10

As well as the Galaxy S10, Samsung has also released their One UI 3.0 beta 2 software for their Galaxy Note 10 smartphone.

The One UI 3.0 beta 2 is based on Android 11 and the final version of the software will bring a wide range of new features to the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone.

The Galaxy Note 10 One UI 3.0 beta software has been released for the Note 10 and Note 10+ smartphones.

The software is available to people who have signed up to beta test the One UI 3.0 beta with Samsung , the final version of the software is expected some time soon. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of the software, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

