One off Aston Martin Victor has 836 horsepower (Video)

A new one off Aston Martin car has been unveiled, the vehicle was commissioned by a customers and built by the company’s Q division, the Aston Martin Victor.

This new supercar is based on the One-77 and it comes with a 7.3 litre V12 engine and a carbon fiber body, it also features a manual gearbox and a bespoke motorsport clutch.

This new Aston Martin Victor is fully road legal and it can be seen in the video below from Seen Through Glass.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The design of the car was inspired by the Aston Martin Vanquish and the name of the car was taken from Victor Gauntlett who was in charge when the V8 Vantage launched.

There are no details on how much this one of Aston Martin cost, as soon as we get some details we will let you guys know.

Source Top Gear

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals