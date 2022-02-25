Old-School Essentials Classic and Advanced RPG box sets

Tabletop role-playing gamers may be interested to know that the Old-School Essentials RPG Box Sets launched via Kickstarter this month have already raised over $550,000 thanks to over 4500 backers with still 28 days remaining. The campaign offers a chance to own both the Classic Game Set and Advanced Expansion Set with plenty of other Old-School Essentials essentials available to purchase during the next month. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $60 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

Features of the Old-School Essentials RPG Box Sets :

Quick character creation: From rolling stats to choosing a class and buying equipment, the simple, easy-to-follow character creation rules allow players to jump right into the action. No need to spend a whole session making characters!

Exploration, puzzles, and tricks: Players' ingenuity and creativity are challenged by devious puzzles, traps, and tricks. Simply rolling dice to succeed is often not an option!

Creative thinking encouraged: Easy-to-learn rules for exploration, encounters, and combat provide referees with a robust framework from which to make impromptu rulings on players' outside-the-box antics.

Fast, exciting combat: Combat encounters are quick to play out, leaving plenty of time in game sessions for exploration and role-playing. As in real life, combat is not fair or balanced—players whose clever tactics tip the balance in their favour will prevail!

Zeroes to heroes: Characters advance from humble beginnings to heights of great power. Rules for side-kicks, hiring mercenary companies, and constructing strongholds are built in.

Open-ended "sandbox" play: Campaigns focus on freeform stories evolved over the course of play, with players driving the action.

Adventure design tools: Solid procedures for designing dungeons and wilderness areas are provided, along with reams of encounter tables and referee advice.

Modular, easy to tweak rules: New classes, spells, monsters, and magic items are easy to create and slot right into the game system.

Compatibility: Material written for all pre-2000 editions of the game is trivially cross-compatible. Decades of classic dungeons, adventures, and rules supplements are at your fingertips!

“Nearly 50 years on from its birth in the 1970s, the original fantasy RPG has gone through many editions (from 1E to 5E), each with its own unique feel, play style, and rules twists. Each edition has its fans, but for many players the flavour of the 1970s and 1980s editions is incomparable. Old-School Essentials brings back the rules and feel of those early editions, presenting them in a modern, easy-to-use style.

Old-School Essentials is an award-winning role-playing game of fantastic adventure, monsters, and magic published by Exalted Funeral and Necrotic Gnome. Players delve into forbidden crypts and forsaken ruins, explore haunted forests and perilous mountain ranges, sail the high seas in search of lost lands, recover fabulous treasures, and unearth secrets of ancient magic.”

Shipping & pledge fulfilment

If the Old-School Essentials crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022.

“Light, easily modified rules put the focus of play on shared imagination, improvisation, and fun. Modern formatting and layout make the game easy to learn and a breeze to reference during play. Durable, deluxe quality, sewn-binding hardcover books are filled with evocative old-school art. Based on the beloved 1980s Basic/Expert edition (B/X), the Old-School Essentials Classic Game Set contains everything you need to play!

We are honoured to have a brand new painting by Erol Otus, legendary creator of the original B/X covers, on the Classic Game Set. The set consists of 5 Digest size (A5) hardcovers: Want to take your game to the next level? The Old-School Essentials Advanced Expansion Set adds reams of new classes, options, monsters, and magic inspired by the weird and wondrous 1970s Advanced edition (1E). The set consists of 4 Digest size (A5) hardcovers:”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the RPG box sets, jump over to the official Old-School Essentials crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

