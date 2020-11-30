Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2021 now available



The Raspberry Pi Foundation has this week announced the availability of its latest Official Raspberry Pi handbook 2021 priced at just £10. The mini PC handbook features 200 pages of “essential information, inspiring projects, practical tutorials, and definitive reviews”.

– Learn how to set up your Raspberry Pi and start using it

– Discover the new Raspberry Pi 400 and High Quality Camera

– Be inspired by incredible projects made by other people

– Learn how to code and make with our step-by-step tutorials

– Find out about the top kits and accessories for your projects

“To help you get the most of out of your Raspberry Pi computer, this official Handbook features 200 pages of essential information, inspiring projects, practical tutorials, and definitive reviews. If you’re an absolute beginner, you can learn from the Handbook how to set up your Raspberry Pi and start using it. Then you can move on to the step-by-step tutorials that will teach you how to code and make with your Raspberry Pi.

You’ll also (re)discover the new Raspberry Pi 400 and High Quality Camera, both released this year. And you’ll find out about the top kits and accessories for your projects.And finally, we’ve also picked out some incredible Raspberry Pi projects made by people in the community to inspire you to get making and coding.”

For more information on the official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2021 and purchasing options jump over to the official Raspberry Pi Blog by following the link below. You can buy The Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2021 now from the Raspberry Pi Press online store. You can also download the book as a PDF for free if needed.

Source : RPiF Blog

