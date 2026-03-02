Official: Motorola Razr Fold Unveiled with Massive 6,000mAh Battery

Motorola has officially introduced the Razr Fold, its first book-style foldable smartphone, at the Mobile World Congress 2026. This highly anticipated device combines innovative hardware, advanced AI tools, and a durable, flexible design to address the diverse needs of productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Positioned as a leader in the competitive foldable smartphone market, the Razr Fold aspires to set a new benchmark for innovation and functionality.

Design and Display: A New Era in Foldable Technology

The Razr Fold showcases a sleek book-style foldable design, featuring a 6.6-inch external display and an expansive 8.09-inch 2K LTPO internal display. Its slim, lightweight build is crafted with premium materials, including a stainless steel teardrop hinge, a titanium inner screen plate, Ultra-Thin Glass, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic. These materials ensure the device is both resilient and visually appealing.

The adaptive hinge technology enables multiple configurations, such as laptop, tent, and hands-free modes. This versatility enhances the device’s usability, making it ideal for a wide range of activities, from professional tasks to entertainment and creative projects. The internal display’s 2K resolution ensures vivid colors and sharp details, offering an immersive viewing experience.

Camera System: Redefining Smartphone Photography

The Razr Fold is equipped with a state-of-the-art camera system, earning recognition as the #1 foldable camera and the #2 overall smartphone camera in North America, according to DXOMARK. Its 50MP main sensor supports Dolby Vision® video recording and AI-enhanced imaging, delivering exceptional photo and video quality.

Additional camera features include:

A 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x Super Zoom Pro for capturing distant subjects with clarity.

A 50MP ultrawide lens with Macro Vision, allowing detailed close-ups and expansive landscape shots.

A 32MP internal selfie camera and a 20MP external camera, both optimized for low-light conditions and enhanced by AI-driven features.

This advanced camera system caters to both casual users and professionals, offering versatile imaging capabilities for photography and videography enthusiasts.

Performance and AI Integration: Intelligence Meets Power

At the heart of the Razr Fold lies the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. This powerful combination ensures seamless performance, even during demanding tasks such as gaming, video editing, and multitasking.

Integrated AI tools further enhance the user experience by:

Delivering personalized notifications and transcription services for improved productivity.

Providing creative assistance for tasks like photo editing, video production, and content creation.

Supporting platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Perplexity AI for expanded functionality.

To maintain optimal performance, the device features an advanced liquid-cooling system, preventing overheating during intensive use. This ensures the Razr Fold remains reliable and efficient, even under heavy workloads.

Battery and Charging: Power That Lasts

The Razr Fold is equipped with a 6000mAh silicon-carbon battery, the largest in any foldable smartphone to date. This battery supports 80W TurboPower™ wired charging, providing over 12 hours of battery life in just 12 minutes. For users who prefer wireless solutions, the device also offers 50W wireless charging, making sure convenience and flexibility for on-the-go lifestyles.

This robust battery system ensures that the Razr Fold can keep up with the demands of modern users, whether they are working, gaming, or streaming content.

Moto Pen Ultra: Precision for Creative Minds

The Moto Pen Ultra stylus is designed to complement the Razr Fold, offering precision and versatility for tasks such as note-taking, sketching, and creative projects. Key features of the stylus include:

Pressure sensitivity and tilt detection for detailed and accurate input.

Low latency for a smooth and seamless writing or drawing experience.

Quick Toolbar and hover support, enhancing usability and efficiency.

The stylus also supports fast charging, making sure minimal downtime and maximizing productivity for users who rely on it for creative or professional tasks.

Audio and Entertainment: Immersive Multimedia Experiences

The Razr Fold’s internal display is the brightest among foldable smartphones, making sure excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. This makes it ideal for outdoor use, whether you’re watching videos, browsing, or working. Paired with Dolby Atmos® and Sound by Bose, the device delivers an immersive audio experience, enhancing the enjoyment of streaming, gaming, and multimedia consumption.

Durability and Aesthetics: Built to Endure

Durability is a key focus for the Razr Fold, with a 75% improvement in drop performance compared to previous models. The device is available in two Pantone® finishes—Blackened Blue and Lily White—as well as a special FIFA World Cup 26™ edition, offering options to suit different tastes and preferences.

Software Support: Future-Proofing Your Device

Motorola has committed to long-term software support for the Razr Fold, promising up to seven years of Android™ OS upgrades and security updates. This ensures that the device remains secure, functional, and up-to-date, providing lasting value for users who invest in this innovative smartphone.

Availability and Pricing

Pre-orders for the Motorola Razr Fold begin on April 13, 2026, in the UK and Ireland. The device is priced at £1,799.99 / €1,999.99 and will be available through Motorola’s website and major retailers. With its combination of advanced features, innovative design, and long-term support, the Razr Fold is positioned as a premium option in the foldable smartphone market.

Source Motorola



