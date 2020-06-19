ODROID-H2+ mini PC now available for pre-order from $119

The ODROID-H2+ mini PC powered by an Intel Celeron J4115 CPU, supported by 2 x DDR4-2400 dual-channel slots and offering 1 x eMMC socket, 1 x M.2 PCIe (NVMe) socket, x 2 x SATA connectors, is now available to preorder with prices starting from $119 from Hard Kernel. Measuring just 110mm x 110mm x 47mm in size the DROID-H2+ mini PC offers a wealth of connectivity.

2 x USB 3.0 R

2 x USB 2.0 S

1 x Audio out

1 x Audio in

1 x SPDIF out

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.2

2 x RJ45 Ethernet Ports (10/100/1000/2500)

1 x Peripheral Expansion Header (24-pin)

Features of the ODROID-H2+ mini PC :

– Intel Quad-core processor J4115 (14nm) with 4MiB Cache, up to 2.5Ghz(Single Thread) or 2.3Ghz(Multi Thread)

– Dual-channel Memory DDR4-PC19200 (2400MT/s)

– Total 32GiB RAM Space with two SO-DIMM slots

– 4 x PCIe 2.0 for one M.2 NVMe storage

– 2 x 2.5Gbit Ethernet ports

– 2 x SATA 3.0

– SSE4.2 accelerator (SMM, FPU, NX, MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AES)

– Intel UHD Graphics 600 (Gen9.5 LP GT1) up to 700Mhz

– HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.2 multiple 4K/60Hz video outputs

– RTC / BIOS backup battery is included

Source : HardKernel : Liliputing : CNX-Software

