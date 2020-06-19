ODROID-H2+ mini PC now available for pre-order from $119

The ODROID-H2+ mini PC powered by an Intel Celeron J4115 CPU, supported by 2 x DDR4-2400 dual-channel slots and offering 1 x eMMC socket, 1 x M.2 PCIe (NVMe) socket, x 2 x SATA connectors, is now available to preorder with prices starting from $119 from Hard Kernel. Measuring just 110mm x 110mm x 47mm in size the DROID-H2+ mini PC offers a wealth of connectivity.
2 x USB 3.0 R
2 x USB 2.0 S
1 x Audio out
1 x Audio in
1 x SPDIF out
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x DisplayPort 1.2
2 x RJ45 Ethernet Ports (10/100/1000/2500)
1 x Peripheral Expansion Header (24-pin)
Features of the ODROID-H2+ mini PC :
– Intel Quad-core processor J4115 (14nm) with 4MiB Cache, up to 2.5Ghz(Single Thread) or 2.3Ghz(Multi Thread)
– Dual-channel Memory DDR4-PC19200 (2400MT/s)
– Total 32GiB RAM Space with two SO-DIMM slots
– 4 x PCIe 2.0 for one M.2 NVMe storage
– 2 x 2.5Gbit Ethernet ports
– 2 x SATA 3.0
– SSE4.2 accelerator (SMM, FPU, NX, MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AES)
– Intel UHD Graphics 600 (Gen9.5 LP GT1) up to 700Mhz
– HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.2 multiple 4K/60Hz video outputs
– RTC / BIOS backup battery is included
Source : HardKernel : Liliputing : CNX-Software