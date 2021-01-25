NZXT and RTFKT announce new partnership to empower content creators

This week NZXT and RTFKT have announced a partnership with the aim of “empowering content creators to bring their visions to virtual life” says the press release.RTFKT allows artists to use their network of powerful computers to render their digital goods and share them with people all over the world. Their artists have caused us to question the very nature of reality with their viral digital creations, which include digital sneaker renders across a variety of brands.

“NZXT provided RTFKT with powerful computers using the building expertise of NZXT BLD which will help content creators with both CPU and GPU intensive tasks. They will continue to create content and experiences using the augmented reality tools powered by RTFKT and machines curated by NZXT. “RTFKT’s commitment to empowering their passionate community aligns with our dedication to serving the PC gaming community,” says Justin Nguyen, Vice President of Marketing at NZXT. “We’re excited that we can partner with RTFKT and their community to help their incredible creations come to virtual life.””

“We’re super excited to announce a partnership with NZXT,” says Benoit Pagotto, Co-founder and brand director of RKFKT. “They are empowering RTFKT and our community to create the future of digital fashion and collectibles, powering our vision, community, and crazy ideas with their awesome builds and love of gaming.”



