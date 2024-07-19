Micron Crucial P310 2230 Gen4 NVMe SSD

Micron has unveiled its latest storage solution in the form of the Crucial P310 2230 Gen 4 NVMe SSD, designed to meet the needs of handheld gamers, mini PC users, and ultrathin laptop enthusiasts. This SSD offers impressive read and write speeds of 7,100 MB/s and 6,000 MB/s, respectively, and comes in capacities up to 2 terabytes (TB). The P310 2230 is engineered to deliver high performance and capacity in a compact, power-efficient form factor.

The Crucial P310 2230 Gen 4 NVMe SSD by Micron is a catalyst for gamers and creatives alike. With its high-speed performance, substantial storage capacity, and power-efficient design, it offers a comprehensive solution for those looking to enhance their gaming experience or manage data-intensive projects on the go.

Key Takeaways Read speeds of 7,100 MB/s and write speeds of 6,000 MB/s

Capacities up to 2 TB

Random reads up to 1 million IOPS

Power-efficient storage for extended battery life

Backward compatibility with Gen 3 devices

Compact M.2 2230 form factor

Five-year warranty

Performance and Capacity

The Crucial P310 2230 Gen 4 NVMe SSD is designed to cater to the storage and performance demands of contemporary games and data-intensive applications. With read speeds of 7,100 MB/s and write speeds of 6,000 MB/s, this SSD is the fastest 2230 Gen 4 consumer drive in the industry. It also offers random reads up to 1 million input/output operations per second (IOPS), allowing gamers to boot up and dive into their games faster than ever before.

Power Efficiency

One of the standout features of the P310 2230 is its power efficiency. Architected from the ground up for power efficiency, this SSD provides higher performance while limiting battery loss, making it ideal for handheld gaming consoles, ultrathin laptops, and mini PCs. This capability is enabled by Micron’s advanced 3D NAND and innovative controller technology, developed in close collaboration with Phison.

Compatibility and Installation

The Crucial P310 2230 Gen 4 NVMe SSD is compatible with a range of devices, including handheld gaming consoles like the Valve Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, as well as certain laptops like the Microsoft Surface and select Dell models. The M.2 2230 form factor offers a lightweight, compact solution that users can install in as little as five minutes.

Pricing and Availability

The Crucial P310 2230 Gen 4 NVMe SSD is currently available for purchase at crucial.com and through select etailers, retailers, and global channel partners. The 1 TB model is priced at $171.99, while the 2 TB model is available for $264.99. Additionally, the P310 2280 SSD, ideally suited for PC gaming, will be available in the fall of this year. All models come with a five-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for users.

For those interested in exploring other storage solutions, Micron also offers a range of SSDs and memory products tailored to various needs and applications. Whether you're a gamer, a creative professional, or simply someone looking to upgrade your device's storage, Micron has a solution that fits your requirements.



