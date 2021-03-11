Lexar NM620 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD introduced

Lexar has launched its new range of NM620 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD storage this week making it available to purchase online priced at $90 for the 512 GB version and $160 for the 1 TB storage capacity. The new Lexar NM620 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD offers users speeds of up to 3300 MB/s read and 3000 MB/s write roughly six times the speed of SATA SSDs

256GB sequential read up to 3000MB/s read, sequential write up to 1300MB/s1

IOPS: up to 92/240K

512GB sequential read up to 3300MB/s read, sequential write up to 2400MB/s1

IOPS: up to 200/256K

1TB sequential read up to 3300MB/s read, sequential write up to 3000MB/s1

IOPS: up to 300/256K

“The NM620 is a perfect solution designed for content creators and gamers who want to maximize the speed of their PCs and be able to handle intensive workload. Supported by PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe 1.4 technology standard and built with the latest 3D NAND flash, the NM620 puts you in the computing fast lane and offers impressive performance even for demanding creative workstations and gaming experiences.”

Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar explains “We are excited to announce the new Lexar NM620 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe SSD to our family line of SSD products. With speeds of up to 3300 MB/s read, it is the perfect solution for creators and gamers who want to speed up their workflow. The impressive heat dissipation allows you to complete your workflow smoothly.”

High-speed PCIe Gen3x4 interface: 3300MB/s read and 3000MB/s write 1 – NVMe 1.4 supported

– NVMe 1.4 supported M.2 2280 form factor

Get 6x the speed of a SATA-based SSD 3

Ideal for PC enthusiasts and gamers

3D NAND

Features LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check)

Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts 2

Five-year limited warranty

Source : Lexar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals